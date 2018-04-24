White House won’t rule out pardon for Trump’s lawyer

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday refused to discuss whether President Trump is considering a pardon for his embattled personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

“It’s hard to close a door on something that hasn’t taken place. I don’t like to discuss or comment on hypothetical situations that may or may not ever happen,” Sanders said during Monday’s press briefing.

She referred further questions on Cohen’s case to his and Trump’s personal attorneys. She later added that Trump has “been clear that he hasn’t done anything wrong.”

Her statement echoes her comments earlier in the day that the White House would not discuss “hypotheticals that don’t exist right now.” – READ MORE

