James Woods Has Epic Day On Twitter Slamming Leftists

The new week started off with a bang on Monday with conservative actor James Woods expertly trolling several of his ideological enemies on the Left on Twitter.

Exhibit A:

I remain committed to raising the minimum wage, making public colleges and universities tuition-free, and guaranteeing health care for everyone. #MedicareforAll — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 23, 2018

“Free” is a magic word for you socialists, isn’t it? https://t.co/G5fq6kwwdr — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 23, 2018

Exhibit B:

They still haven’t found terrorist Travis Reinking… And I still keep see this sympathetic “mentally ill” narrative being spun about him. So this guy is smart, sensible and calculating enough to outwit & evade every top law enforcement agency… But he’s “mentally ill”..#ok — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) April 23, 2018

Adolf Hitler ran a country and almost ruled a continent, yet I’m fairly certain he, too, was mentally ill. https://t.co/BynoKdSNcU — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 23, 2018

Exhibit C:

To the folks who find LGBTQ language “confusing”: If my daughter’s second grade class gets it, so can you. pic.twitter.com/kgDKlZH5jP — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) April 20, 2018

“Second grade class..” We don’t find it confusing. We find it utterly repugnant. https://t.co/8zjeXlQDeW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 23, 2018

Exhibit D:

The FBI defines a mass shooting as 4 people killed (not including the shooter). Mass shootings occur in churches, in schools, at concerts, in waffle houses – just about anywhere. Except in other countries. https://t.co/gf8k8UAy1k — Emma González (@Emma4Change) April 22, 2018

Except, of course, Paris (Bataclan), Paris (Charlie Hebdo), Mumbai, Baku, Rio de Janeiro, Winnenden, Dunblane, Erfurt, Moscow, Port Arthur, Montreal, Utoya, Sug, Sussex, Sello, Bratislava, Liege, Kauhajoki, London, Mdantsane, Jokela, Cumbria, Alphen aan den Rijn, etc., etc., etc. https://t.co/SOEkX9Kh5n — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 23, 2018

Exhibit E:

I’ve spent my adult life aggressively challenging positions these presidents have taken. But I have no doubt that every action they took was intended to strengthen America, protect the homeland and preserve the Constitution.

Sadly, that is not so with DJT. pic.twitter.com/xky9FTjvqG — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) April 22, 2018

Defeat of ISIS, burdensome regulatory relief, border integrity, census integrity, denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, immigration sanctity, tax relief, lowest unemployment in years, record black employment, strengthened military, sensible trade agreements. You’re an idiot. https://t.co/x0WzgWNvNq — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 23, 2018

