Roger Stone: Robert Mueller is trying to indict Trump for perjury or obstruction of justice

Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone believes special counsel Robert Mueller is working to indict President Trump with a process crime regarding his dismissal of ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn or former FBI Director James Comey.

“There is still no evidence that’s been turned up by either the special counsel, Robert Mueller, or the House or Senate Intelligence or Judiciary Committees, that show actual collusion, conspiracy, coordination with the Russians. It just literally does not exist,” Stone told John Catsimatidis of New York’s AM 970 radio station.

“Now, I think, Mr. Mueller is out trying to euchre the president into some kind of process crime: perjury or obstruction of justice; something relating to either the firing of Gen. Flynn or the firing of FBI Director Comey,” he continued.

Stone, who was once a political operative for former President Richard Nixon, attributed the ongoing probes into the president to “the deep animus of the two-party establishment for Donald Trump.” – READ MORE

