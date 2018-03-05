Former Trump Aide Called Before Grand Jury; Tells Mueller & Team to F**k Off

BRAVO.

Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg said Monday that he has been subpoenaed to appear in front of a federal grand jury investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election but that he will refuse to go.

Nunberg forwarded an email from the office of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III seeking his appearance in front of the panel on Friday.

Nunberg said he does not plan to comply with the subpoena, including either testimony or providing documents.

“Let him arrest me,” Nunberg said. “Mr. Mueller should understand I am not going in on Friday.”

Nunberg said he was planning to go on Bloomberg TV and tear up the subpoena.

Sam Nunberg on @MSNBC on why he won’t cooperate with grand jury: “I’m not going to spend 80 hours [going through emails] because a bunch of FBI agents and attorneys want to harass me.” — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 5, 2018

