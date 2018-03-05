Trey Gowdy: A Second Special Counsel ‘May Be Unavoidable’ (VIDEO)

Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy said in an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo Sunday that “we’re trending perhaps towards another special counsel” to investigate the Department of Justice

“You know, Maria, this Democrat memo makes me smile. If it were up to Adam Schiff, if it were up to him it would have been a haiku, and not a memo because he did everything he could to keep us from finding out any of the information that was in either one of those memos,” he said.

“So Congress has proven itself incapable of investigating this FISA abuse. DOJ should not be looking into it. We need an independent arbiter that’s either the inspector general or special counsel.”

Gowdy also said, “Maria over the weekend, I’d counted up almost two dozen witnesses that the inspector general would not have access to, were he alone conducting this investigation, so I think we’re trending perhaps towards another special counsel because of this unique fact pattern and the fact that there are witnesses outside the reach of the inspector general.” – READ MORE

