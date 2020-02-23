Roger Stone Judge Decides on His Motion for New Trial

Judge Amy Berman Jackson has ruled on a motion by Roger Stone’s attorneys to get her removed from the case and take their chances in a new criminal trial with a new judge.

It’s always odd when a judge gets to decide on their own recusal from a case but nonetheless, Jackson’s ruling dropped in federal court Sunday night. And Stone will not get a new trial. Instead, he will report to federal prison in approximately 80 days to begin serving out a 40-month federal sentence. (See ruling below:)

