Roger Stone Judge Decides on His Motion for New Trial

Judge Amy Berman Jackson has ruled on a motion by Roger Stone’s attorneys to get her removed from the case and take their chances in a new criminal trial with a new judge.

It’s always odd when a judge gets to decide on their own recusal from a case but nonetheless, Jackson’s ruling dropped in federal court Sunday night. And Stone will not get a new trial. Instead, he will report to federal prison in approximately 80 days to begin serving out a 40-month federal sentence. (See ruling below:)

BREAKING: Judge Amy Berman Jackson has denied the motion from Roger Stone to disqualify her from presiding over his case, stating that the record back to Jan 2019 shows she took each issue he raised seriously and that recusal is not warranted. @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/4ar7lfRbJC — Megan Mineiro (@MMineiro_CNS) February 23, 2020

