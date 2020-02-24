WATCH: Sanders doubles down on support for communist dictator Fidel Castro in ’60 Minutes’ interview

In a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday night, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders doubled down on comments he made in the 1980s where he praised late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. When asked about his current stance on Castro, the Democratic front-runner said he continues supporting aspects of his totalitarian regime.

Bernie Sanders defends his 1980s comments about Fidel Castro in an interview on 60 Minutes. https://t.co/ySqvQKoiBU pic.twitter.com/lTwuXWp9sA — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 24, 2020

“We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba,” Sanders told host Anderson Cooper before pivoting to defending Castro. “But it’s unfair to say that everything is bad.”

He then began parroting talking points often cited by the country’s communist government. “When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing even though Fidel Castro did it?” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --