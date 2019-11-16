Roger Stone found guilty on all counts in trial stemming from Mueller probe

Trump confidant and GOP operative Roger Stone was found guilty on all seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements to Congress in Washington, D.C., federal court on Friday, after a weeklong trial on charges that stemmed from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Stone was charged with providing false statements to the House Intelligence Committee about communications having to do with WikiLeaks, obstructing a congressional investigation of Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election, and witness tampering.

Federal Judge Amy Jackson released Stone on Friday on his own recognizance until sentencing, which is now slated for Feb. 6, 2020. Jackson, however, is not releasing Stone from the gag order she imposed on him earlier this year, and stated that he was still bound by that order as a condition of his release.

President Trump railed against the verdict minutes after it was announced, a judgment that came amid the second in a series of public impeachment hearings.

“So they now convict Roger Stone of lying and want to jail him for many years to come. Well, what about Crooked Hillary, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Shifty Schiff, Ohr & Nellie, Steele & all of the others, including even Mueller himself? Didn’t they lie?” he tweeted. “A double standard like never seen before in the history of our Country?” – READ MORE