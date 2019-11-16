WATCH: Star QB Nick Foles Preaches Gospel During Press Conference

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles preached the gospel during a press conference on Wednesday, telling reporters that he has been able to have joy in his life despite the injury that has sidelined him this season because of his relationship with Jesus.

Foles, who won the Super Bowl as the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting quarterback in 2018, suffered a broken left clavicle in the first quarter of his first game as the Jaguars’ quarterback.

“Right when I felt this thing break and I was going into the locker room, I just realized that this wasn’t exactly what I was thinking when I came to Jacksonville,” Foles told reporters on Wednesday. “Obviously, you come here and you want to create a culture and impact people.”

"I don't believe in the prosperity Gospel. I believe if you read the word of God and you understand it, there's trials along the way but they equip your heart to be who you are."

“But at the end of the day, I said, ‘God, if this is the journey that you want me to go on, I am going to glorify you in every action good or bad,’” Foles continued. “I can still have joy in an injury. People can hear that and say ‘That is crazy,’ but when you believe in Jesus and you go out there and you play, that changes your heart. You only understand it when that purpose in your life, just like when I hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. The reason I am smiling is because my faith is in Christ. In that moment, I realized I didn’t need that trophy to define who I was because was already in Christ.” – READ MORE