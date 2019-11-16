GOP Rep. Stefanik mocks Schiff, reads his tweets and interviews about whistleblower testimony

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., took some public swipes at Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., mocking him at Friday’s impeachment hearing by reading old tweets from when the House Intelligence Committee chairman vowed to have the Ukraine whistleblower testify before his panel.

Stefanik read aloud Schiff’s tweets — as well as quotes from news reports and television appearances — where Schiff said that the whistleblower, who remains anonymous, would testify. Schiff has since denied requests for that individual to come forward, calling the potential testimony “redundant” and “unnecessary” last week.

“The chairman refused to allow us to put these into the record with unanimous consent,” Stefanik, R-N.Y., said. “As we know, it is important to protect whistleblowers from retaliation and firing…but in this case, the fact that we are getting criticized for statements he, himself, made earlier in the process shows the duplicity and abuse of power we see.”

At the center of the impeachment inquiry, which began in September, is Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. That call prompted a whistleblower complaint to the intelligence community inspector general, and in turn, the impeachment inquiry in the House.

On the call, Trump pressed Zelensky to open an investigation into Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine.

The president’s request came after millions in U.S. military aid to Ukraine had been frozen, which Democrats and witnesses have claimed shows a “quid pro quo” arrangement.

Schiff said in September that the whistleblower would appear before Congress “very soon,” but in recent weeks, has suggested that testimony is unnecessary. – READ MORE