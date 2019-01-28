Billionaire investor says he’d back primary challenger to Trump: report

A billionaire GOP investor said he is considering backing a Republican opponent to President Trump if a credible candidate emerges during the 2020 GOP primary.

Stanley Druckenmiller told The New York Times that he would consider donating to an alternative to the president in a GOP primary if he thought a challenger would have a chance against Trump.

“If I thought such a candidate would be a good president and had a realistic chance of securing the nomination, yes, of course [I would donate],” he told the Times.

Druckenmiller most recently supported former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) during the 2016 primary, donating thousands of dollars to super PACs supporting both men, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings compiled by CampaignMoney.com – READ MORE