Roger Stone arrested following Mueller indictment

Roger Stone, a longtime aide and confidant of President Donald Trump, was arrested Friday by the FBI after being indicted for allegations he lied to and obstructed the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The seven-count indictment suggests Stone misled lawmakers on the committee about his efforts to communicate with Wikileaks and his contacts with the Trump campaign. It also alleges he attempted to intimidate another witness: radio host Randy Credico, who was in contact with Wikileaks head Julian Assange in 2016.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office said Stone was arrested Friday morning and will make an appearance at 11 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale. A Washington D.C. grand jury approved the indictment Thursday.

Stone, a GOP operative and prominent Trump cheerleader whose relationship with the president spans nearly 40 years, was accused of making false statements and tampering with a witness.

The Stone indictment marks Mueller’s biggest move yet against a Trump associate on grounds that the person allegedly worked with Russian operatives to sabotage Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016. – READ MORE