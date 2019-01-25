WATCH: Trump Announces ‘Alternative’ Event After Pelosi Blocks State Of The Union

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday, in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to block him from giving his State of the Union speech, that he will be holding an “alternative” event instead.

President Trump: "The State of the Union speech has been cancelled by Nancy Pelosi because she doesn’t want to hear the truth. She doesn't want the American public to hear what's going on." #sotu pic.twitter.com/2wqHEZf4iW

“So Nancy Pelosi, knowing these facts and knowing this is something that she can’t win, that she just went out and said ‘let’s cancel,’ for the first time in the history of our country, ‘let’s cancel the State of the Union address,’ and it’s a disgrace,” Trump said. “Just so you know, she uses on the basis of the shutdown, but when she asked me to make the address, formally in writing … when she asked me to make the address, she did it during the shutdown, well into the shutdown by a couple of weeks.”

“She also knew, because she went to our people and she asked ‘would it be a security problem?'” Trump continued. “She knew it wasn’t a security problem, she blamed security, but she knew it wasn’t a security problem.”- READ MORE