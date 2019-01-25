WATCH: CNN airs dramatic footage of FBI arresting Stone

Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. He was arrested by the FBI this morning, his lawyer tells CNN. CNN’s cameras were there as it happened. https://t.co/IWQToxEDhG pic.twitter.com/uxQVpbif6g — New Day (@NewDay) January 25, 2019

CNN’s cameras were with FBI agents outside of the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., home of longtime Trump associate Roger Stone early Friday morning when he was arrested by the FBI.

Stone has been indicted on seven counts in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, including one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering. – READ MORE