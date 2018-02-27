Roger Goodell to hit Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with multimillion-dollar fine

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to fine Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones millions of dollars for conduct “detrimental to the league” in the wake of clashes over Goodell’s contract extension and the suspension of star running back Ezekiel Elliott, The New York Times reported Monday.

The Times report cited five league officials with direct knowledge of the situation. When contacted by Fox News, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy declined comment.

According to the Times, Goodell was pressured to punish Jones by several of the league’s owners, who believe the Cowboys boss crossed a line this past November when he threatened to sue the six members of the league’s compensation committee over Goodell’s contract. Jones reportedly believed Goodell was overpaid and should have received a more incentive-laden contract.

Jones later backed down on his threat to sue the committee. In December, it was reported that Goodell had signed a five-year contract extension that would keep him in office through the 2023 NFL season. The deal was reported to be worth $200 million in total. – READ MORE

