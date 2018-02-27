EQUALITY: Johnnie Walker Is Releasing Limited Edition Bottles With ‘Jane Walker’ Female Logo

The iconic scotch brand, Johnnie Walker, is giving its bottles an update, swapping out its traditional sketch of a dapper “Johnnie Walker” for a more feminine, “Jane Walker,” in a bid to get more women interested in drinking the company’s Black Label liquor.

Diageo, the beverage company that owns the Johnnie Walker label, says the move is in service of a push toward equality for women and to attract more female drinkers ,who might be “intimidated” by scotches and whiskies, to the Johnnie Walker brand.

“Scotch as a category is seen as particularly intimidating by women,” Johnnie Walker brand VP Stephanie Jacoby told Bloomberg. “It’s a really exciting opportunity to invite women into the brand.”

Jane Walker will appear on a quarter million Black Label bottles beginning in March. For every Jane Walker bottle sold, Diageo will donate a dollar to “organizations that promote women, including Monumental Women and She Should Run.” – READ MORE

