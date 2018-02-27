True Pundit

Business

EQUALITY: Johnnie Walker Is Releasing Limited Edition Bottles With ‘Jane Walker’ Female Logo

Posted on by
Share:

The iconic scotch brand, Johnnie Walker, is giving its bottles an update, swapping out its traditional sketch of a dapper “Johnnie Walker” for a more feminine, “Jane Walker,” in a bid to get more women interested in drinking the company’s Black Label liquor.

Diageo, the beverage company that owns the Johnnie Walker label, says the move is in service of a push toward equality for women and to attract more female drinkers ,who might be “intimidated” by scotches and whiskies, to the Johnnie Walker brand.

“Scotch as a category is seen as particularly intimidating by women,” Johnnie Walker brand VP Stephanie Jacoby told Bloomberg. “It’s a really exciting opportunity to invite women into the brand.”

Jane Walker will appear on a quarter million Black Label bottles beginning in March. For every Jane Walker bottle sold, Diageo will donate a dollar to “organizations that promote women, including Monumental Women and She Should Run.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

EQUALITY: Johnnie Walker Is Releasing Limited Edition Bottles With 'Jane Walker' Female Logo
EQUALITY: Johnnie Walker Is Releasing Limited Edition Bottles With 'Jane Walker' Female Logo

The iconic scotch brand, Johnnie Walker, is giving its bottles an update,
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: