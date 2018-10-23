ROCK STAR: 1,000+ Trump Fans Camp Overnight For Houston MAGA Event; Ticket Requests Top 100,000

Hundreds of President Trump’s supporters began lining up early Sunday morning for his Monday evening “Make America Great Again” rally in Houston.

The joint rally with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) doesn’t begin until 6 p.m., but by midnight the line stretched several city blocks, with the number of diehard fans then topping a thousand.

The line has started 24 hours ahead of doors opening here at the Toyota Center in Houston for the mega maga Trump rally! pic.twitter.com/3TZnq5Mn08 — texasGSDgirl (@texasGSDgirl) October 21, 2018

So many people lined up that organizers dropped off some portable toilets.

More Winning!!! A porty potty right in front of our set up!! pic.twitter.com/uaU9mSt9HK — texasGSDgirl (@texasGSDgirl) October 21, 2018

When the rally was first announced, tickets went within minutes and the demand grew so fast that the rally had to be moved to a much larger venue. At first, the rally was planned for the 8,000-seat NRG Arena, but Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, said Thursday that the rally was moved to the Toyota Center, home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets, which holds at least 18,000.

And still the demand kept growing. By Saturday, some 77,000 tickets had been requested, but that number ballooned to more than 100,000 by Sunday evening.– READ MORE