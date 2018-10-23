BACKFIRE: Gillum Tries To Use FBI To Attack DeSantis, Gets Smoked (VIDEO)

Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis slammed Democratic counterpart Andrew Gillum during a Sunday night debate on CNN over the ongoing FBI corruption investigation that has cast a dark cloud over Gillum’s campaign.

“The FBI has been investigating potential corruption in Tallahassee now for three years,” CNN’s Jake Tapper said. “The probe appears to include lobbyists and former campaign treasurer for you, Adam Corey. You’ve been trying to distance yourself Corey but you have been friends with him for more than a decade and two trips that you took together are part of the investigation.”

“How can Floridians trust your judgment when someone under FBI investigation was part of your inner circle?” Tapper asked.- READ MORE