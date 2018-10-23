    True Pundit

    PHOTO: Caravan Protesters Paint Swastika on American Flag, Burn It in the Street

    A Photo From The Associated Press Shows Protesters Burning An American Flag With A Swastika Painted On It In Support Of The Migrant Caravan Heading Through Central America For The United States.

    Two people burn a United States flag during a protest in favor of the caravan of migrants that is currently stuck on the Guatemala-Mexico border, in front of the American embassy, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. The U.S.-bound caravan that once totaled more than 3,000 Central American migrants looked to be about a third that size Saturday morning, when its remaining members woke up on a bridge that divides the borders of Guatemala and Mexico and waited to get past a crossing guarded by hundreds of Mexican federal police. (AP Photo/Fernando Antonio)

    “Two people burn a United States flag during a protest in favor of the caravan of migrants that is currently stuck on the Guatemala-Mexico border, in front of the American embassy, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018,” the AP Images description reads in part.

    Another photo from AP shows protesters carrying a large Honduran flag to protest in favor of the caravan of migrants headed towards the U.S.- READ MORE

