PHOTO: Caravan Protesters Paint Swastika on American Flag, Burn It in the Street

A Photo From The Associated Press Shows Protesters Burning An American Flag With A Swastika Painted On It In Support Of The Migrant Caravan Heading Through Central America For The United States.

“Two people burn a United States flag during a protest in favor of the caravan of migrants that is currently stuck on the Guatemala-Mexico border, in front of the American embassy, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018,” the AP Images description reads in part.

Another photo from AP shows protesters carrying a large Honduran flag to protest in favor of the caravan of migrants headed towards the U.S.- READ MORE