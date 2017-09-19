Robert Mueller obtains warrant targeting Facebook accounts in Russia collusion investigation

Special counsel Robert Mueller obtained a warrant to search for records of about 500 “inauthentic” Facebook accounts that may have been responsible for Russian ad buys on the social networking site during the 2016 presidential election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. It is illegal for a foreign national to purchase campaign ads either for or against a candidate in a United States election.

As a result of the warrant, Facebook provided evidence to Mueller and his team of investigators that indicated Russia-linked ad purchases during the election.

The evidence is said to contain details about the accounts that purchased the ads, as well as the method in which they were served to American consumers, according to CNN. – READ MORE