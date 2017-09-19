Tapper: Hillary Isn’t Helping Dems With Her Book Tour (VIDEO)

CNN host Jake Tapper believes Hillary Clinton’s “What Happened?” book tour and her recent surge of interviews may end up hurting the Democratic party.

Tapper explained on his show Monday that he thinks Clinton has every right participate in interviews and attract press attention, but added that it diverts attention from the next generation of Democratic leaders.

“It mean less attention for the Kamala Harrises, the Al Frankens, and the Corey Bookers of the world,” Jake Tapper said. – READ MORE