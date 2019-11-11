Robert De Niro says Trump ‘wouldn’t last long’ as a gangster

Trump-bashing Hollywood actor Robert De Niro continued his criticism of the president Saturday during an appearance on MSNBC.

The 76-year-old star of “The Irishman,” who has made a career out of pretending to be a mobster, told host Joy Reid he didn’t think Trump could measure up as a real underworld tough guy.

“I have no idea why they follow him,” De Niro said of Trump’s supporters, according to Newsweek, “’cause he’s not even a good gangster. He can’t even keep his word about anything.

“I think in the real gangster world, he wouldn’t last long. He lasts long in his own little real estate world, where he’s the boss because he’s the boss and he inherited all that money and he’s a fool. In the real world, he wouldn’t last long. That’s my feeling.”

De Niro also slammed Trump as a “fake president” who needed to be “held accountable” through the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

"If we don't go through this impeachment inquiry, we're letting him get away with something," De Niro told Reid, according to The Hill. "He has done something wrong, he has to pay for that. He has to be held accountable."