CNN’s Stelter continues network on-air blackout on ABC News not running Epstein story

CNN’s Brian Stelter failed to mention the bombshell news that ABC News declined to run a story on Jeffrey Epstein during the first episode of his Sunday show Reliable Sources since the story broke.

On Tuesday, Project Veritas released a video of ABC anchor Amy Robach discussing on a hot mic back in August the information she received years earlier from an interview with Virginia Roberts Giuffre. She can be heard expressing her frustration surrounding ABC News’s refusal to air the interview and claimed the network made the decision after receiving threats from Buckingham Palace after it had found out Prince Andrew was implicated in the story.

Stelter, CNN’s chief media correspondent, has referenced the scandal in his nightly newsletter multiple times this week. But, his failure to cover the story during his show continues the network’s decision not to mention it on-air.

Instead, Stelter spent multiple segments on his show discussing the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Trump and the role the media will play in the House’s proceedings. He also had former White House former communications director Anthony Scaramucci on his show.

CNN has yet to cover the video on-air since it was released, according to a review of their footage using Grabien, a television clipping service. After failing to cover the story in the first 24 hours after it broke, a CNN spokesperson pointed the Washington Examiner to Stelter’s newsletter. – READ MORE