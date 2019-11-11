Joe Biden: No One Needs a ‘Magazine with 100 Clips in It’ (VIDEO)

During a Concord, New Hampshire, campaign stop Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden criticized the ownership of magazines that hold “100 clips.”

HYSTERICAL! I don’t understand a word this man is saying! Psst.. Before you start talking about our 2A or ammo of any sort, at least ask someone.. This is actually a complete fail! 😂 Raise your hand if you agree 🙋‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/3Ys4DOqGSD — JamieR {🎗} Army Girl ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Jamierodr14) November 10, 2019

Ironically, leftists often refer to ammunition feeding devices as “clips” instead of magazines, but Biden used the word “clips” in place of bullets. He realized his mistake and corrected himself.

CSPAN published video from the campaign stop, where Biden said, "I believe in the Second Amendment, but nobody says you can have a magazine with 100 clips in it." He quickly added, "100 bullets in it."