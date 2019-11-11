Joe Biden: No One Needs a ‘Magazine with 100 Clips in It’ (VIDEO)

Share:

During a Concord, New Hampshire, campaign stop Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden criticized the ownership of magazines that hold “100 clips.”

Ironically, leftists often refer to ammunition feeding devices as “clips” instead of magazines, but Biden used the word “clips” in place of bullets. He realized his mistake and corrected himself.

CSPAN published video from the campaign stop, where Biden said, “I believe in the Second Amendment, but nobody says you can have a magazine with 100 clips in it.” He quickly added, “100 bullets in it.” – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply