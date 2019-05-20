Robert De Niro Booed During ‘F*ck Trump’ Rant — ‘Impeachment and Imprisonment How You Make America Great Again’

Actor Robert De Niro delivered his latest profanity-laced rant aimed at President Donald Trump Sunday at the American Icon Awards and was met with boos from the crowd.

“You didn’t think you were gonna get away without a fuck Trump moment, did you?” the Taxi Driver star asked the crowd at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA.

“The individual who currently purports to lead America is not worthy of any tribute,” Robert De Niro said. “Unless you think of his impeachment and imprisonment as a sort of tribute. Now that’s how you can make America great again.”

The actor’s comments were met with a mix of applause, laughter, and boos.

Talking over the boos, the Oscar-winner said "I'm going to say this — fuck Trump! It's no longer 'Down with Trump,' it's fuck Trump!"


