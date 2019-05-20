1 Million ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Demand HBO Remake ‘Mess’ of a Final Season Ahead of Finale Debut

Over one million frustrated Game of Thrones fans have called on HBO to remake the “laughably inconsistent mess of a season” on the day of the series finale is set to air.

The creator of the petition says that while it is highly improbable that the season will be remade, the popularity of the petition nonetheless sends a strong message of “frustration and disappointment at its core.”

As Game of Thrones fans eagerly await the popular TV show’s series finale debut on Sunday night, a petition demanding that HBO remake the entire final season with “competent writers” has already circumnavigated the internet, garnering over one million signatures.

The creator of the petition, known as Dylan, posted an update on Friday, stating that believed the public deserved an “explanation,” given that the petition — which at the time was on the verge of reaching one million signatures — had gotten so popular.

“The issue I have is not necessarily with what we got, it’s HOW we got there,” explained Dylan in his update, describing the show’s final season as “a rushed, laughably inconsistent mess of a season fraught with cringe-inducing, arc-slaying dialogue and ‘everybody is stupid’ syndrome.” – READ MORE