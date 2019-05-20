Hirono Bashes Trump for Being Tough on Iran, Claims He’s ‘Acting Like He Is the Dictator He Wants to Be’

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) compared President Donald Trump to a dictatorafter he issued a tough warning to the leaders of Iran after they issued threats against the United States.

On Sunday, Iran launched rockets that landed less than a mile from the U.S. embassy in the Green Zone of Baghdad, Iraq. Although no Americans were injured, U.S. officials took it as a direct threat against the United States.View image on Twitter

President Trump warned Iran that the U.S. would hold nothing back if threats continued to be made toward the American people. In a tweet sent Sunday, Trump warned that an attack on Americans could be the “end of Iran.”

Hirono didn’t support the president’s tough response to Iranian threats. In an interview on “New Day” on CNN Monday morning, the senator condemned Trump’s response to Iran and claimed the president was acting like the dictator “he wants to be.”