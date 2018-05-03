Robert De Niro Attacks Sarah Sanders: Trump ‘Bullies and Liars’ Deserved Michelle Wolf Roast

Actor Robert De Niro railed against White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, saying the “bullies” and “liars” in President Donald Trump’s administration deserved the vile jokes comedian Michelle Wolf hurled at them on Sunday during the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) Dinner.

“There was a lot of truth in Michelle Wolf’s jokes and the bullies and the liars are still intimidated by the strength and the truth. Where we run into trouble is when we allow the bullies and liars to dictate the conversation,” De Niro told the audience on Monday at the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s annual Chaplin Award Gala in New York.

The Oscar-winner also took direct shots at Sanders, questioning how she’ll bring herself to explain to her children how she “justified” protecting President Trump.

“I thought she’s got two or three kids. What is she going to tell her kids in 10 years about how she represented or protected Donald Trump?” the actor asked. “How is that going to come through? I don’t know. How could she justify, rationalize her behavior? What does it take to just walk away from that situation?” – READ MORE

