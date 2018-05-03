Pulse Nightclub Survivor Shares Story: I’ve Found Jesus And I’m No Longer Gay

A survivor from the devastating terror attack in Orlando, Florida, at gay nightclub, Pulse, says he has found Jesus as his personal savior and is no longer gay.

The attack happened in June 2016 and left 49 innocent people dead. The shooter, the son of Afghan immigrants, pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State during a 911 call mid-rampage.

“I should have been number 50!,” wrote survivor Luis Javier Ruiz in message on a Facebook post.

“Going through old pictures of the night of Pulse, I remember my struggles of perversion, heavy drinking to drown out everything and having promiscuous sex that led to HIV. My struggles were real !” he recalled. “The enemy had its grip, and now God has taken me from that moment and has given me Christ Jesus.”

Ruiz added, “I’ve grown to know His love in a deeper level. 2 out of the 49 were my close friends and are no longer with us. They lost their life that night. I should have been number 50 but now I have the chance to live in relationship and not religion – not just loving Christ but being in love with Christ and sharing His love. I know who I am and I am not defined with who the enemy says I use to be – but who Christ Jesus says I am.” – READ MORE

