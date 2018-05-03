True Pundit

Sad! MSNBC speculates about Trump’s ‘sexual dysfunction’ (VIDEO)

Posted on
MSNBC is digging into the alleged scandal involving President Trump’s longtime personal doctor, using the so-called controversy to speculate about the billionaire’s “sexual dysfunction.”

Former Trump doctor Harold Bornstein made the rounds on mainstream media this week claiming he felt “raped” when a top White House aide “raided” his office along with a lawyer from the Trump Organization and another man to confiscate the president’s medical records well over a year ago, in February 2017.

Bornstein told NBC News Trump’s longtime personal bodyguard Keith Schiller and another “large man” conducted stormed into his Manhattan office just days after he revealed to The New York Times that he had prescribed Trump Propecia for years. Propecia is a drug for enlarged prostates that’s also used to stimulate hair growth, NBC reports. – READ  MORE

