Rob Schneider stands up for free speech against ‘totalitarian’ social media users

Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Rob Schneider sounded off on Twitter about free speech over the weekend, calling out the growing online trend to silence differing opinions.

The 56-year-old actor, known for roles in films such as “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” and “The Animal,” has previously slammed the so-called “cancel culture.” This time, he warned against the dangers of limiting freedom of speech just because someone doesn’t like the content of what’s being said. He even called out tech giants like Amazon, Facebook, Google and YouTube for encouraging such behavior.

Sorry to have to repeat this again:

Free Speech is ALL speech.

Even the speech that you find repugnant. You are either for ALL of it or…

you are for none of it.

We don’t need people deciding FOR us what to think, see or hear.

That’s a load of totalitarian crap. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 22, 2019

Amazon is already banning books that dare question medical orthodoxy. Facebook, Google, YouTube bury information as well.

The push within democratic societies to further restrict their own freedoms is a road we mustn’t take. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 22, 2019

I know Free Speech and Democracy create a mess out of society, people being able to express and spew whatever they want. But I can’t think of a better one. And I surely don’t want to live in a society where people decide for me what to think or watch or how I should interpret it. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 22, 2019

I worry more that the suppression of Free Speech will lead to more horrors than the continued free flow of ideas; good AND bad.

People can decide for themselves what ideas belong in the dustbin of history. pic.twitter.com/Bc3iYP2fQ0 — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 22, 2019

Silencing those we disagree with denies us the chance to question our preconceived notions. Either to reaffirm them or reassess them.

Our ideas need and should always be consistently challenged and reconsidered so we don’t merely end up as consensus group think. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 23, 2019

