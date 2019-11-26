Rob Schneider stands up for free speech against ‘totalitarian’ social media users

Share:

Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Rob Schneider sounded off on Twitter about free speech over the weekend, calling out the growing online trend to silence differing opinions.

The 56-year-old actor, known for roles in films such as “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” and “The Animal,” has previously slammed the so-called “cancel culture.” This time, he warned against the dangers of limiting freedom of speech just because someone doesn’t like the content of what’s being said. He even called out tech giants like Amazon, Facebook, Google and YouTube for encouraging such behavior.

“Sorry to have to repeat this again: Free Speech is ALL speech. Even the speech that you find repugnant,” he began a series of tweets Friday. “You are either for ALL of it or… you are for none of it. We don’t need people deciding FOR us what to think, see or hear. That’s a load of totalitarian crap.” – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply