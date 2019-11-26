Robert De Niro: Pete Buttigieg Has ‘Best Shot’ To Oust ‘Piece Of S*** Trump’ In 2020

Even though Mayor Pete Buttigieg has almost no grassroots support among one of the Democratic Party’s key demographics – black Americans – actor Robert De Niro believes that the newcomer from South Bend, Indiana, is the “best shot” to oust President Trump come 2020.

Speaking with The Daily Beast, the former “Raging Bull” star said that Buttigieg has “all the credentials” to beat that “piece of s***” Trump in November 2020.

“Buttigieg I like a lot,” De Niro said. “He’s got all the credentials – Rhodes Scholar, Afghanistan veteran – even though he’s young, and if he could get a chance it could be something special, I think.”

“As a gay person, he’s someone who comes from a marginalized community, so people from other ethnic groups can identify with him, even if they’re not gay, because they know what it’s like,” De Niro said.

“I think he’s the best for what we need now. I have friends who really like him a lot, as I do,” De Niro continued. “With Obama, he had the middle name ‘Hussein’ and a lot of things that people tried to use against him – including Trump with the whole stupid ‘birther’ thing – and he went right through it. It could happen with Buttigieg. And there’s Bloomberg.” – read more