WaPo reporter: We’re hearing behind the scenes House Dems are getting ‘cold feet’ on impeachment

As public opinion is souring on House Democrats’ impeachment efforts, Washington Post Rachel Bade reporter told CNN on Sunday morning that she and her colleagues are hearing “behind the scenes” that a growing number of House Democrats are “getting cold feet” on moving forward with impeaching President Donald Trump.

WaPo’s Bade: some Democrats getting “cold feet” as worries grow about public opposition to impeachmenthttps://t.co/koIHxsHdhb pic.twitter.com/RRe6zFkSCS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 24, 2019

As TheBlaze has reported, voters—especially those in 2020 battleground states—are increasingly skeptical of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

The question remains whether Democratic leaders will continue pursuing impeachment, even if public opinion is cutting against them.