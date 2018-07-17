Rob Reiner’s Anti-Iraq War ‘Protest Film’ Makes A WHOPPING $41,000 At The Box Office

Anti-Trump ‘Resistance’ leader Rob Reiner has a new movie in theaters — an anti-Iraq War “protest film” titled, “Shock and Awe” — and in a testament to his outsized influence on American politics, the movie racked up a whopping $41,000 in its first weekend.

The movie, starring Woody Harrelson, reportedly follows the lives of “two Knight Ridder journalists who were the only ones who ‘got it right’ in the lead-up to the 2003 Iraq War when they questioned the true nature of the Bush White House’s justification for the conflict.”

The reporters, of course, believe Bush began the war, which continued under former President Barack Obama, and continues even in some form under President Donald Trump, to occupy Iraq in the name of American imperialism and to take the country’s oil.

“Shock and Awe” opened in “limited release” last Friday, but failed to best even “Show Dogs,” a controversial kids movie that’s been open nine weeks, and which scored a commanding 17% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. – READ MORE

Hollywood director Rob Reiner told followers Friday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s latest indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking during the 2016 campaign makes it “crystal clear that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia in the attack on our Democracy.”

It is now crystal clear that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia in the attack on our Democracy. At this point the only way Trump can avoid the consequences of his crimes is to invoke the Moron Defense. “I was too stupid to obstruct or conspire.” VOTE!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 13, 2018

The indictment to which Reiner refers contains no allegation that President Donald Trump or anyone from his campaign was part of either of the two criminal conspiracies described in the indictment. All members of those conspiracies are Russian nationals allegedly working one of several GRU (Russian military intelligence) operations based in that country.

In fact, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein went out of his way in his announcement of the indictment to make explicitly clear that no “collusion” is alleged. “There is no allegation in this indictment that any American citizen committed a crime,” Rosenstein told reporters. – READ MORE

