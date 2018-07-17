Politics World
Ex-RNC chairman: Trump sounded like an ‘asset’ next to his ‘handler’
Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Steele said President Trump sounded like an “asset” standing next to his “handler” during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.
When asked whether he would condemn the Russian government for election meddling, Trump said: “I don’t see any reason why it would be” Russia who hacked Democrats during the 2016 election.
"My people came to me…they said they think it's Russia. I have President Putin. He just said it's not Russia. I will say this, I don't see any reason why it would be."
–Trump
That's how a press conference sounds when an Asset stands next to his Handler.
— Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) July 16, 2018
“That’s how a press conference sounds when an Asset stands next to his Handler,” Steele said in a tweet weighing in on the president’s remarks. – READ MORE
During an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Schiff mentioned a New York Magazine article by Jonathan Chait, which suggested that during a visit to Moscow in July 1987, Trump had become an agent of the Soviet Union.
According to New York Magazine: “The safest assumption is that it’s entirely coincidental that Trump launched a national campaign, with himself as spokesman, built around themes that dovetailed closely with Soviet foreign-policy goals shortly after his Moscow stay. Indeed, it seems slightly insane to contemplate the possibility that a secret relationship between Trump and Russia dates back this far. But it can’t be dismissed completely. How do you even think about the small but real chance — 10 percent? 20 percent? — that the president of the United States has been covertly influenced or personally compromised by a hostile foreign power for decades?”
“I will say this, too: you might have seen in New York Magazine, there was a story that hypothesized, ‘what if Donald Trump was a Soviet sleeper since the 1980s?’ No sleeper would be this blatant,” Schiff said. “A sleeper’s Russian handlers would say, ‘don’t be so obvious.’” – READ MORE
Where are our military folks ? The Commander in Chief is in the hands of our enemy! https://t.co/3eF7OLKEdN
— Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 16, 2018
Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) implied on Twitter on Monday that the United States needs a military coup to remove President Trump after Trump’s press conference with Vladimir Putin.
The president struck a friendly tone at his gathering with the Russian president on the issue of election interference, prompting bipartisan outrage from Washington, DC.- READ MORE
