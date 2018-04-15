Entertainment Politics
Rob Reiner Wants a ‘Principled Republican’ to Stop ‘Sociopath’ Trump
Filmmaker Rob Reiner took to Twitter recently to accuse President Donald Trump of being a “childish sociopathic liar.”
“Democracy is being tested. The rule of law and the press are under attack by a childish sociopathic liar. Congressional checks and balances have been obliterated. All it would take is one principled Republican, not on the way out, to stand up for the love of country,” read the “All in the Family” co-star’s full tweet.
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 12, 2018
He did not specify what action he wanted a “principled Republican” to take against the president. – READ MORE
