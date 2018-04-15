True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Rob Reiner Wants a ‘Principled Republican’ to Stop ‘Sociopath’ Trump

Posted on by
Share:

Filmmaker Rob Reiner took to Twitter recently to accuse President Donald Trump of being a “childish sociopathic liar.”

“Democracy is being tested. The rule of law and the press are under attack by a childish sociopathic liar. Congressional checks and balances have been obliterated. All it would take is one principled Republican, not on the way out, to stand up for the love of country,” read the “All in the Family” co-star’s full tweet.

He did not specify what action he wanted a “principled Republican” to take against the president. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Rob Reiner Wants a 'Principled Republican' to Stop 'Sociopath' Trump
Rob Reiner Wants a 'Principled Republican' to Stop 'Sociopath' Trump

The liberal filmmaker declares that the current president is no friend to the press — but history is not on the director's side

LifeZette LifeZette
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: