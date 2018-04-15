Fox News’ Chris Wallace: I’m Surprised ‘How Bitchy’ the Comey Book Is (VIDEO)

LISTEN: @FoxNewsSunday‘s Chris Wallace reacts to details about former FBI Director James Comey’s new book @SandraSmithFox pic.twitter.com/BPDQUyTefF — America’s Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) April 13, 2018

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Chris Wallace, the anchor of “Fox News Sunday,” described former FBI Director James Comey’s forthcoming book as “bitchy,” adding there weren’t any new bombshells in the book and instead a lot of “unpleasant” opinions.

“[W]hat strikes me, is how little new there is in the book,” Wallace said. “We get a lot of opinions, unpleasant opinions of the president by James Comey. But in terms of hard facts, you know, people are talking about bombshells, there are none. Basically everything that he said in terms of the facts of what the president did, he already has testified before a congressional committee. And in fact at one point he says while he thinks the president’s behavior may have been unethical, it may not have been illegal.” – READ MORE

