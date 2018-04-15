Politics
Comey hints at damaging material involving ex-AG Lynch ‘still unknown to the American public’
James Comey’s cryptic reference in his new book to “a development still unknown to the American public” involving then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and the Hillary Clinton email probe is sparking furious speculation inside and outside the Beltway.
According to ABC News, Comey writes in “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,” that he became the public face of the investigation partly because of the mysterious development which he felt could cast “serious doubt” on Lynch’s independence.
“Had it become public, the unverified material would undoubtedly have been used by political opponents to cast serious doubt on the attorney general’s independence in connection with the Clinton investigation,” Comey writes, according to ABC. He calls the material a “development still unknown to the American public to this day.”
Any revelation that Lynch might have been biased in favor of Clinton won’t surprise Trump supporters, but what exactly Comey means is a tantalizing mystery. The only details Comey offers is that the U.S. government became aware of information from a classified source in earlier 2016 — both the source and the information is still classified. – READ MORE
