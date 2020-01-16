Rob Reiner Unleashes On Republican Senators – Claims They Have ‘Collective Brain Damage’ For Wanting To Acquit Trump

Rob Reiner is an award-winning actor, director, and producer who was once best known for his decades-long career in Hollywood, where he has worked on projects that have given joy to millions of people.

That’s why it’s been so disappointing in recent years so see that Reiner has contracted one of the worst cases of Trump derangement syndrome in the entertainment world. Given how many celebrities can’t stand Donald Trump, that’s saying a lot!

These days, instead of using his talents to bring joy to others, Reiner prefers to spend his time launching deranged attacks on Trump and those who support the president from his Twitter page. On Tuesday, Reiner did this once again when he had a full meltdown as he came to the realization that the impeachment effort against Trump is about to come to a dead end thanks to Senate Republicans who plan to acquit the president.

Republican Senators will have to contract a case of collective brain damage to acquit this President. Each day produces more evidence of unquestionable guilt. The most Criminally Corrupt President in our Nation’s history is starting to hear the dulcet tones of a Fat Lady. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 14, 2020

