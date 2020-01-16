TRUMP CAMP: 57.9% of Milwaukee rally attendees NOT Republicans

President Donald Trump drew tens of thousands to Milwaukee during the Democratic debate Tuesday for a massive rally, and data collected at the event is exposing a huge problem for his eventual opponent.

Of the more than 20,000 voters in attendance, nearly a quarter of them didn’t vote in 2016 and a nearly two-thirds were not Republicans, according to Trump’s 2020 campaign manager.

Excellent data from Milwaukee: ✅ 20,395 Voters Identified ✅ 15,738 Voters From Wisconsin ✅ 57.9% Were NOT Republicans (Yuge!) ✅ 4,313 Registrants Didn’t Vote in 2016 Winning with Non-Republicans! pic.twitter.com/UifLCaYzmu — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) January 15, 2020

