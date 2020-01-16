TRUMP CAMP: 57.9% of Milwaukee rally attendees NOT Republicans

President Donald Trump drew tens of thousands to Milwaukee during the Democratic debate Tuesday for a massive rally, and data collected at the event is exposing a huge problem for his eventual opponent.

Of the more than 20,000 voters in attendance, nearly a quarter of them didn’t vote in 2016 and a nearly two-thirds were not Republicans, according to Trump’s 2020 campaign manager.

“Excellent data from Milwaukee,” Parscale posted to Twitter Wednesday. “20,395 Voters Identified, 15,738 Voters From Wisconsin, 57.9% Were NOT Republicans (Yuge!), 4,313 Registrants Didn’t Vote in 2016

“Winning with Non-Republicans!” he wrote. – READ MORE

