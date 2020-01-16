Colorado Allows Transgender Residents ‘New’ Birth Certificate, No Surgery Required

Colorado residents who claim to be transgender or “non-binary” can now obtain a “new” birth certificate with a name and gender change, without any proof of sex-change surgery, according to a new state law.

As of January 1, “Jude’s Law” (HB19-1039) went into effect, named after 13-year-old “Jude,” a biological male, who told Fox 31 Denver he went to the vital records office on January 2 to “get my gender and name changed on my birth certificate.”

“I think a lot of us have lived as someone that we’re not,” Jude said. “And we’ve been identifying by something that wasn’t who we are. And for me, that brought a really dark place—a lot of self-hate.”

“I got my old birth certificate and I ripped it,” Jude added. “It was kind of a nice little closure to say, ‘I’m done with you. It’s over.’”

According to Fox 31, LGBTQ lobbying group One Colorado co-wrote Jude's Law and Democrat Gov. Jared Polis signed it into law.