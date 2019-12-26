Rob Reiner Twists Jesus’s Teachings on Christmas: ‘Nothing Less Moral than Taking Babies from Their Mothers’

Left-wing Hollywood actor-director Rob Reiner spent Christmas morning chiding Christians celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, conflating that world-changing event with the Trump administration’s border enforcement policies.

“I’m not a Christian. But I try to live by the teachings of Jesus,” Rob Reiner began. “There is nothing more morally profound than treating people as you would like to be treated. There is nothing less moral than taking babies from their mothers. As the birth of Jesus is celebrated, consider.”

To be sure, the Hollywood left has spent years — along with establishment media members, former Obama officials, Bush family members (Jeb!), left-wing activists, even Chelsea Clinton — deriding Trump’s administration for implementing the same border policies that Obama’s did: separating minor illegals from adults and holding them in detention centers until they can be deported or returned to their family. – READ MORE