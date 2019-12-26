Green Bay Packers Award Grant to Planned Parenthood to Help ‘Latino Families’

The Green Bay Packers Foundation is drawing criticism after awarding a grant to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

Pro-Life Wisconsin drew attention to the Packers’ grant to the abortion business, which, the team’s foundation says, will help “Latino families.”

“If the Green Bay Packers Foundation truly wanted to promote families and ensure the safety of children, they would not be financially investing in an organization that violently destroys children’s lives each and every day,” said Pro-Life Wisconsin in a Facebook post Sunday.