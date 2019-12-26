Lara Logan slaps New York Media with $25 million lawsuit over ‘bombshell’ report on Benghazi

Former “60 Minutes” reporter Lara Logan hit New York Media with a $25 million lawsuit over their report that downplayed the sexual assault she faced, and made false statements about her Benghazi reporting.

New York magazine ran a report by Joe Hagan entitled “Benghazi and the Bombshell,” with what appeared to be a reference to Logan as the “bombshell.”

“The headline reference to ‘Bombshell’ was both sexist, insulting and defamatory at the same time,” the lawsuit alleges. “The word was intended to portray Logan as a dangerous and untouchable and incendiary reporter.”

Logan also said that Hagan misrepresented the sexual assault she faced when reporting in Egypt. The report called it “groping” while she maintains that she was the victim of a gang rape.

The lawsuit claims that the false reporting from Hagan cost Logan financially.

“But for the Hagan Hit Piece, Logan would have earned more than $2,150,000 per year as a ’60 Minutes’ correspondent,” it continued. – READ MORE