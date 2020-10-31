Rob Reiner Says Trump’s ‘Closing Strategy’ Is To ‘Kill As Many Americans As Possible’ In Super-Spreader Events

Film director Rob Reiner claimed Tuesday that President Donald Trump is trying to “kill as many Americans as possible” by holding campaign rallies.

The actor who played “the Meathead” in the 1970s TV series “All in the Family” posted the conspiracy theory on Twitter, tweeting to his 1.2 million followers: “Trump’s closing strategy: Blanket the country with super spreader rallies and kill as many Americans as possible.”

Trump’s closing strategy: Blanket the country with super spreader rallies and kill as many Americans as possible. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 27, 2020

Reiner’s post came as Trump has been crisscrossing the country holding campaign rallies attended by thousands of supporters. – READ MORE

