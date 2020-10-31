Biden staff tells ’60 Minutes’ he misspoke on cost of free public college

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said that the government could provide four-year college educations for $150 billion, only for his campaign to later admit it would really be closer to double that amount.

During an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Biden bragged about the number as a feature of proposed “significant institutional changes” that would include a 15% minimum tax on corporations, saying it would raise more than $400 billion.

“I can send every single qualified person to a four-year college in their state for $150 billion,” Biden said. “I can make sure every single person who qualifies for community college can go and we still have a lotta money left over. That’s what I mean by significant institutional changes.

"60 Minutes" noted that organizations like the Tax Policy Center have questioned the validity of Biden's claims that the corporate tax would raise that much money. His quoted cost of education was also off the mark, according to his campaign

