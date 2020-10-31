Two sisters allegedly stabbed a Chicago store employee 27 times after he told them to wear masks and use hand sanitizer

Chicago police say that two sisters held down a store employee and stabbed him 27 times after he told them to wear masks and use hand sanitizer provided by the business.

The startling incident unfolded on Sunday at Snipes, an athletic clothing store, in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police allege that 21-year-old Jessica Hill and her sister 18-year-old Jayla Hill entered the store at about 6 p.m. and were asked to put on masks and apply hand sanitizer over the coronavirus pandemic.

The two refused and began to argue with the 32-year-old man, according to police spokeswoman Karie James.

James says that the altercation became violent when one of the sisters punched the employee in the chest, and then Jayla Hill grabbed him by the hair as Jessica Hill stabbed him.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --