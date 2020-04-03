Rob Reiner demands that President Trump resign for ‘survival of our country’

There was a time when Hollywood actor and director Rob Reiner was best known for his cinematic projects that entertained millions of people. Unfortunately, those days are long gone, as he is now better known for his daily meltdowns against President Donald Trump.

This morning, Reiner came unhinged once again when he called for Trump to step down for the “survival of our country.”

“Donald Trump is a failed President. For the survival of our citizens, for the survival of our country, he must resign,” tweeted Reiner.

Donald Trump is a failed President. For the survival of our citizens, for the survival of our country, he must resign. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 2, 2020

This came one day after the former “All in the Family” star called Trump a “sociopath” for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, claiming that the president doesn’t care that Americans are suffering and dying. “The President is a sociopath,” Reiner wrote on Twitter. “He has no feeling about people suffering or dying. He uses these ridiculous press briefings as a campaign tool, managing the death toll like poll numbers. Trying to convince US that 200,000 deaths is a victory. Monstrous.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --