Gingrich Blasts Pelosi for Criticizing Trump, Calls Her a ‘Despicable’ and ‘Petty’ Politician

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R) does not hold a positive view of one of his successors.

In an interview with Hugh Hewitt on Thursday, Gingrich was asked to assess the performance of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

He explained, “I think McConnell both in getting all the judges through and in getting the enormous aid package through has been magnificent.”

However, his assessment of Pelosi was not as good, “I think Pelosi has become despicable.”

“I think that her comment the other day comparing President Trump to Nero fiddling while Rome burned was just utterly, totally irresponsible, dishonest, and counter to what Americans need. Americans need to come together to defeat the virus. They don’t need to have petty politicians trying to tear the country apart, or for that matter, petty newsmen at these press conferences trying to tear the country apart.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --