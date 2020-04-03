Patriots plane flies 1.7 million masks to the US — Jemele Hill reacts by blasting Robert Kraft for supporting Trump

Former ESPN host Jemele Hill proved once again that she cannot pass up an opportunity to criticize President Donald Trump, when she reacted to the news that Robert Kraft flew masks to the U.S. by criticizing the Patriots owner for supporting the president.

On Thursday, the Boston Globe reported that “the Kraft family had deployed a New England Patriots team plane to China to deliver” 1.7 million “desperately needed” N95 masks to Massachusetts for health care workers fighting to save coronavirus patients.

This is where I remind people that Robert Kraft is friends with Donald Trump and gave to his campaign. It’s incredible the Kraft family is doing this, but hope they understand their money helped empower their ✌🏾friend✌🏾 https://t.co/IytC5C5bIX — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 2, 2020

Hill, who has a long history of criticizing the president, reacted to the article by tweeting, “This is where I remind people that Robert Kraft is friends with Donald Trump and gave to his campaign. It’s incredible the Kraft family is doing this, but hope they understand their money helped empower their friend.”

Hill faced waves of backlash over her response, and even her own supporters tried to explain that reacting to a lifesaving measure with a cheap political hit was not an appropriate reaction — especially while the nation is in crisis. – READ MORE

